G Louis Graziadio III Buys 17,600 Shares of Acacia Research Corp (ACTG) Stock

Acacia Research Corp (NASDAQ:ACTG) Director G Louis Graziadio III bought 17,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $63,888.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 605,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

G Louis Graziadio III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 12th, G Louis Graziadio III bought 10,500 shares of Acacia Research stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $38,850.00.

On Tuesday, March 6th, G Louis Graziadio III bought 2,000 shares of Acacia Research stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $7,300.00.

On Tuesday, February 20th, G Louis Graziadio III bought 3,000 shares of Acacia Research stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $10,350.00.

On Thursday, February 15th, G Louis Graziadio III acquired 30,000 shares of Acacia Research stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.61 per share, for a total transaction of $108,300.00.

ACTG opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.23, a P/E ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.98. Acacia Research Corp has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $5.75.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 million. Acacia Research had a return on equity of 50.06% and a net margin of 33.91%. equities analysts forecast that Acacia Research Corp will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Acacia Research declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 13th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACTG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 11.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 22.0% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 29,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 5,231 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 11.2% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 143,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 14,473 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 105.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 22,294 shares during the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acacia Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Acacia Research from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Acacia Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.67.

About Acacia Research

Acacia Research Corporation, through its subsidiaries, invests in, licenses and enforces patented technologies. The Company’s operating subsidiaries partner with inventors and patent owners, applying their legal and technology expertise to patent assets to unlock the financial value in their patented inventions.

