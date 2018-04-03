Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Stake Decreased by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,530 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 37,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,685,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $1,093,000. Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $29,272,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $22,258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.50 target price (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Accenture from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.65.

In related news, insider Richard P. Clark sold 1,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.39, for a total value of $277,816.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,905.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.72, for a total value of $753,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,098,719.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,012 shares of company stock valued at $17,667,326 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $147.98 on Tuesday. Accenture Plc has a 12 month low of $114.82 and a 12 month high of $165.58. The company has a market cap of $97,515.17, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.04.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. Accenture had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc is a professional services company serving clients in various industries and in geographic regions, including North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The Company provides management and technology consulting services. Its segments include Communications, Media and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products, and Resources.

