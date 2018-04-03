Aces Reaches Market Cap of $0.00 (CRYPTO:ACES)

Aces (CURRENCY:ACES) traded up 26.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 27th. Over the last week, Aces has traded 72.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aces has a market cap of $0.00 and $83.00 worth of Aces was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aces coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00054587 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00030108 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00012003 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00073833 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00022165 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00032084 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aces Coin Profile

ACES is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Aces’ official Twitter account is @CoinAces.

Buying and Selling Aces

Aces can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is not possible to purchase Aces directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aces must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aces using one of the exchanges listed above.

