Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) Hits New 1-Year High and Low at $16.01

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) shares hit a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.01 and last traded at $16.95, with a volume of 94410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.65.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ACRS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $50.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Swann dropped their price target on Aclaris Therapeutics from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $541.39, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.63.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. research analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics Inc will post -4.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $142,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $247,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. 92.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a dermatologist-led, biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing and commercializing differentiated drugs for the treatment of dermatological indications. The Company is also focused on the discovery and development of kinase inhibitors to treat inflammatory and immunological disorders and cancer.

