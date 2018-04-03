ACNB (ACNB) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.34

News coverage about ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) has trended positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ACNB earned a media sentiment score of 0.34 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the bank an impact score of 48.3125406856221 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

NASDAQ ACNB traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $28.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,955. The firm has a market cap of $205.44, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. ACNB has a 1-year low of $24.45 and a 1-year high of $31.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. This is a positive change from ACNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company’s banking operations are conducted through its operating subsidiary, ACNB Bank (the Bank), and offers a range of property and casualty, life and health insurance to both commercial and individual clients through its subsidiary, Russell Insurance Group, Inc (RIG).

