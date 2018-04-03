Active Energy Gr (LON:AEG)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by research analysts at Northland Securities in a research report issued on Friday, March 16th.

LON:AEG remained flat at $GBX 4.30 ($0.06) during midday trading on Friday. Active Energy Gr has a 1-year low of GBX 1.86 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 5.19 ($0.07).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Active Energy Gr’s (LON:AEG) Corporate Rating Reiterated at Northland Securities” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/active-energy-group-aeg-earns-corporate-rating-from-northland-securities-updated-updated.html.

Active Energy Gr Company Profile

Active Energy Group PLC engages in wood chip processing and distribution in Turkey, Ukraine, and Romania. The company operates through three segments: MDF Wood Chip, Forestry & Natural Resources, and BFE Fuel Solutions. It provides timberland development services for forestry owners; industrial wood fibre for MDF manufacturers; and second-generation biomass coal replacement fuels for industrial power generators.

