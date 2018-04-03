Acxiom Co. (ACXM) Receives $36.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Acxiom Co. (NASDAQ:ACXM) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.33.

ACXM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Acxiom in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Acxiom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Acxiom from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Acxiom in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Acxiom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 10th.

Acxiom stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.23. The company had a trading volume of 34,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,693. The stock has a market cap of $2,561.07, a PE ratio of 129.36, a PEG ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.19. Acxiom has a 1 year low of $21.80 and a 1 year high of $32.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Acxiom (NASDAQ:ACXM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $234.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.36 million. Acxiom had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Acxiom will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACXM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Acxiom by 165.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,333,056 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $131,407,000 after buying an additional 3,327,468 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acxiom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,754,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acxiom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,251,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Acxiom by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,863,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,552,000 after purchasing an additional 632,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Acxiom in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,333,000. 98.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acxiom Company Profile

Acxiom Corporation operates as a technology and enablement services company in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Connectivity, Audience Solutions, and Marketing Services. The Connectivity segment provides a foundational identity resolution layer, which enables its clients to identify and reach consumers across channels and measure the impact of marketing on sales.

