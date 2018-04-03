Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Share Price

Media stories about Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Adamis Pharmaceuticals earned a news impact score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.3376715694451 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADMP. Maxim Group set a $14.00 price target on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Raymond James Financial set a $7.00 price target on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

ADMP stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.42. 5,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $6.45. The company has a market capitalization of $116.86, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.31.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development of its specialty pharmaceutical products. The Company is developing various products in the allergy and respiratory markets, including a dry powder inhaler technology that it acquired from 3M Company (3M).

