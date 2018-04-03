adbank (ADB) Hits Market Cap of $4.50 Million

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One adbank token can currently be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta, IDEX and Kucoin. In the last seven days, adbank has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. adbank has a total market capitalization of $4.50 million and approximately $15,842.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007519 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003176 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.64 or 0.00722787 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00014976 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013479 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00180027 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00039117 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00030886 BTC.

About adbank

adbank was first traded on November 15th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 386,454,660 tokens. adbank’s official website is adbank.network. adbank’s official message board is medium.com/adbank-blog. adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork. The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank.

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

Buying and Selling adbank

adbank can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta and Kucoin. It is not currently possible to purchase adbank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adbank must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase adbank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

