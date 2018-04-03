adbank Price Reaches $0.0114 on Major Exchanges (ADB)

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 27th. adbank has a market cap of $4.41 million and approximately $13,812.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, adbank has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One adbank token can currently be bought for $0.0114 or 0.00000155 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta, Kucoin and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007326 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003127 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00710218 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00014626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013614 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00185709 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00038633 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029429 BTC.

adbank Token Profile

adbank was first traded on November 15th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 386,454,660 tokens. The official message board for adbank is medium.com/adbank-blog. The official website for adbank is adbank.network. The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank. adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

Buying and Selling adbank

adbank can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin and EtherDelta. It is not currently possible to buy adbank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adbank must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy adbank using one of the exchanges listed above.

