AdCoin (ACC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,517.00

AdCoin (CURRENCY:ACC) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, AdCoin has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar. AdCoin has a total market cap of $219,528.00 and $1,517.00 worth of AdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AdCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0367 or 0.00000499 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AdCoin alerts:

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded up 129.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006637 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000130 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00001086 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001642 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004107 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000144 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AdCoin Profile

ACC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2017. AdCoin’s total supply is 70,978,016 coins and its circulating supply is 5,985,534 coins. AdCoin’s official Twitter account is @theadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AdCoin is www.getadcoin.com.

Buying and Selling AdCoin

AdCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy AdCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AdCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.