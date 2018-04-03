Adelphoi (CRYPTO:ADL) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.14 Million

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One Adelphoi token can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00001777 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Adelphoi has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. Adelphoi has a total market cap of $4.14 million and approximately $0.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007372 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003132 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.53 or 0.00721627 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00014966 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013515 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00182993 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00039264 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00031382 BTC.

Adelphoi Token Profile

Adelphoi’s launch date was November 24th, 2013. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,472,224 tokens. Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adelphoi’s official website is www.adelphoi.io.

Buying and Selling Adelphoi

Adelphoi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not presently possible to buy Adelphoi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adelphoi must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adelphoi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

