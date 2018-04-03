Adesto Technologies (IOTS) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Accern Reports

News headlines about Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Adesto Technologies earned a daily sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the technology company an impact score of 46.1228311247503 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

IOTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Adesto Technologies in a report on Monday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adesto Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Adesto Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Adesto Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Adesto Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.30.

Shares of IOTS stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.47. 48,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,041. Adesto Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20. The firm has a market cap of $158.31, a PE ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.00 million. Adesto Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. equities analysts predict that Adesto Technologies will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Janet Wang sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $54,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Adesto Technologies Company Profile

Adesto Technologies Corporation is a provider of application-specific and ultra-low power non-volatile memory products. The Company optimizes its non-volatile memory products for Internet of Things (IoT), applications, including current and next-generation Internet-connected devices in the consumer, industrial, medical and wearables markets.

