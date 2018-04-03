Adesto Technologies (IOTS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) in a report released on Monday, March 19th, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $10.50 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adesto Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Adesto Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Adesto Technologies from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOTS opened at $7.15 on Monday. Adesto Technologies has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $9.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.31, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.79 and a beta of 1.34.

Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Adesto Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $16.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.00 million. equities analysts expect that Adesto Technologies will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Janet Wang sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $54,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adesto Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adesto Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adesto Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Adesto Technologies by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Adesto Technologies by 184.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 135,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 87,731 shares in the last quarter. 44.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adesto Technologies Company Profile

Adesto Technologies Corporation is a provider of application-specific and ultra-low power non-volatile memory products. The Company optimizes its non-volatile memory products for Internet of Things (IoT), applications, including current and next-generation Internet-connected devices in the consumer, industrial, medical and wearables markets.

