AdEx (ADX) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $6.66 Million

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. AdEx has a market capitalization of $45.99 million and approximately $6.66 million worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AdEx has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AdEx token can currently be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00008581 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, Liqui and Gatecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AdEx alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007339 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003126 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.99 or 0.00712288 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00014679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013704 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00184341 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038327 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00029209 BTC.

AdEx Token Profile

AdEx’s launch date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,430,701 tokens. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network.

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

AdEx Token Trading

AdEx can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, Binance, HitBTC, Bittrex, Gatecoin and Liqui. It is not presently possible to purchase AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AdEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.