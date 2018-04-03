adidas AG (ADDYY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $210.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Citigroup raised shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of adidas by 37.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of adidas by 6.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 310,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,182,000 after acquiring an additional 17,631 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of adidas by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of adidas during the third quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of adidas during the third quarter valued at $232,000. 0.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.97. 81,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,632. The firm has a market capitalization of $48,216.32, a P/E ratio of 39.52, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. adidas has a 1 year low of $92.97 and a 1 year high of $120.70.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. adidas had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 22.29%. research analysts predict that adidas will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

adidas Company Profile

Adidas AG and its subsidiaries design, develop, produce and market a range of athletic and sports lifestyle products. The Company’s segments include Western Europe; North America; Greater China; Russia/CIS; Latin America; Japan; Middle East, South Korea, Southeast Asia/Pacific; TaylorMade-adidas Golf; Runtastic and Other centrally managed business.

