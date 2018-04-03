Adobe Systems’ (NASDAQ:ADBE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 16th, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $245.00 price target on the software company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $220.00. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.41% from the company’s current price.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up previously from $213.00) on shares of Adobe Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adobe Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe Systems from $195.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe Systems to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe Systems to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $3.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $212.28. 3,473,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,078,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $106,412.98, a PE ratio of 59.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.04. Adobe Systems has a twelve month low of $128.21 and a twelve month high of $231.34.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Adobe Systems had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 24.42%. Adobe Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. analysts predict that Adobe Systems will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,940 shares of Adobe Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total transaction of $658,148.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,058,355.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 21,276 shares of Adobe Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.55, for a total transaction of $3,969,037.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 316,586 shares of company stock worth $62,229,415 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Iberiabank Corp grew its holdings in Adobe Systems by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 12,277 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe Systems by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 923 shares of the software company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton grew its holdings in Adobe Systems by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 6,150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Edge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe Systems by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Advisors LLC now owns 17,093 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Adobe Systems by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,579 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adobe Systems

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. This segment's flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

