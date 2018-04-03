Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at Barclays

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target raised by Barclays from $221.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Thursday, March 15th. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ADBE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adobe Systems from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $216.00 price target (up from $178.00) on shares of Adobe Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Vetr raised Adobe Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $198.52 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BidaskClub lowered Adobe Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase lowered Adobe Systems from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $217.88.

Get Adobe Systems alerts:

ADBE traded down $3.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $212.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,473,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,078,520. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Adobe Systems has a twelve month low of $128.21 and a twelve month high of $231.34. The firm has a market cap of $106,412.98, a P/E ratio of 59.13, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.04.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The software company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.11. Adobe Systems had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 24.40%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Adobe Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Systems will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe Systems news, Director John E. Warnock sold 14,000 shares of Adobe Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.53, for a total value of $3,031,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,088 shares in the company, valued at $3,483,534.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.94, for a total value of $1,124,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,834.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 316,586 shares of company stock worth $62,229,415 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Systems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,362,305 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,114,930,000 after buying an additional 73,489 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Systems by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,543,635 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $826,991,000 after buying an additional 488,904 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Adobe Systems by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,368,796 shares of the software company’s stock worth $940,828,000 after purchasing an additional 128,148 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe Systems by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,197,567 shares of the software company’s stock worth $908,904,000 after purchasing an additional 165,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Adobe Systems by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,996,110 shares of the software company’s stock worth $700,278,000 after purchasing an additional 184,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/adobe-systems-adbe-price-target-increased-to-250-00-by-analysts-at-barclays-updated-updated.html.

About Adobe Systems

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. This segment's flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.