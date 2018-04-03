Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect ADT (ADT) Stock Price

News coverage about ADT (NYSE:ADT) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ADT earned a coverage optimism score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the security and automation business an impact score of 46.2023662279501 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ADT in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ADT in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on ADT in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on ADT in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

Shares of NYSE ADT traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.55. 3,908,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,154,942. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. ADT has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $13.02. The firm has a market cap of $5,939.16 and a P/E ratio of -21.57.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The security and automation business reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that ADT will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 26th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 23rd. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -40.00%.

ADT Inc is a provider of monitored security, interactive home and business automation and related monitoring services in the United States and Canada. The Company offers a range of products home security systems, home automation, security cameras, fire, home and safety, and monitoring services. It also offers residential, commercial, and multi-site customers a comprehensive set of burglary, video, access control, fire and smoke alarm, and medical alert solutions.

