Adtalem Global Education (ATGE) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.08% of Adtalem Global Education worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATGE. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter worth about $45,234,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 11.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,347,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,147,000 after acquiring an additional 248,335 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 360,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,157,000 after purchasing an additional 102,142 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter worth about $3,766,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 129.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 63,364 shares during the period.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ATGE opened at $46.95 on Tuesday. Adtalem Global Education has a 12-month low of $30.15 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2,866.17, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $337.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATGE. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Adtalem Global Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

In other news, insider Ronald L. Taylor sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $4,533,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 643,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,175,294.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lisa W. Wardell sold 61,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total value of $3,040,588.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,374,218.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 295,286 shares of company stock valued at $13,851,648 over the last three months. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Adtalem Global Education (ATGE) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/adtalem-global-education-atge-shares-bought-by-ubs-asset-management-americas-inc-updated-updated.html.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc, formerly DeVry Education Group Inc (DeVry Group) is a global provider of educational services. DeVry Group’s focuses on empowering its students to achieve their educational and career goals. DeVry Group’s institutions offer a range of programs in healthcare, technology, business, accounting, finance and law.

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.