adToken Price Reaches $0.0295 on Major Exchanges (ADT)

adToken (CURRENCY:ADT) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 19th. During the last week, adToken has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One adToken token can currently be bought for about $0.0295 or 0.00000398 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta and Bittrex. adToken has a total market cap of $17.73 million and $1.26 million worth of adToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007347 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003115 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.43 or 0.00720332 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00014763 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013490 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00184688 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00038753 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00031015 BTC.

adToken Token Profile

adToken’s launch date was June 19th, 2017. adToken’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for adToken is /r/adChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for adToken is adtoken.com. adToken’s official Twitter account is @ad_chain.

According to CryptoCompare, “AdChain is an Ethereum-based digital advertisement platform that aims to fix the fraudulent environment of online advertising namely bot traffic, malvertisements, trackers, spoofed domains, lack of coordination and systemic fraud. ADT is an ERC20 token that is used in order to ver publishers who wish to join the system, employing a “challenge period” during which any ADT holder who believes the publisher is fraudulent can issue a challenge and match the publisher's ADT deposit. “

adToken Token Trading

adToken can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and EtherDelta. It is not presently possible to buy adToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade adToken must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy adToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

