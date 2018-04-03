19,800 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (UNP) Acquired by Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,000. Union Pacific accounts for about 0.9% of Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 11,730 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,413,169 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $189,506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,214 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 697,504 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $93,538,000 after acquiring an additional 42,634 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1,405.7% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 55,816 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,485,000 after buying an additional 52,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 230,380 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,894,000 after buying an additional 8,830 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP opened at $133.10 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.06 and a fifty-two week high of $143.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $104,761.96, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 50.43%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.43%.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total transaction of $3,434,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,634,508.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNP. Zacks Investment Research raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 15th. Scotiabank set a $150.00 price target on Union Pacific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.10.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “19,800 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (UNP) Acquired by Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/advanced-asset-management-advisors-inc-acquires-new-stake-in-union-pacific-co-unp-updated-updated.html.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation is a railroad operating company in the United States. The Company operates through its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Company (UPRR). Its business mix includes Agricultural Products, Automotive, Chemicals, Coal, Industrial Products and Intermodal. Its freight traffic consists of bulk, manifest, and premium business.

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.