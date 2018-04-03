5,195 Shares in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Purchased by Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,195 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,147,072 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $179,603,000 after purchasing an additional 104,627 shares in the last quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $836,000. Suffolk Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $13,376,000. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $418,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $21,394,000. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Leerink Swann reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.47.

In related news, insider Roger Bird sold 8,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $518,440.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,574 shares in the company, valued at $3,675,518.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian J. Blaser sold 27,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $1,726,656.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,749,106.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,261 shares of company stock worth $7,559,987. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABT opened at $58.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $42.31 and a 1-year high of $64.60. The company has a market cap of $104,640.33, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.80%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

