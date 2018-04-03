Advanced Disposal (ADSW) Insider Steven R. Carn Sells 15,420 Shares

Advanced Disposal (NYSE:ADSW) insider Steven R. Carn sold 15,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $341,090.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,227,507.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ADSW traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.48. 445,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,302. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,971.97, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.56. Advanced Disposal has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Advanced Disposal (NYSE:ADSW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $384.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.30 million. Advanced Disposal had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Disposal will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Disposal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Advanced Disposal in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Advanced Disposal in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Advanced Disposal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Disposal during the third quarter valued at $439,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Disposal by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 521,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,495,000 after acquiring an additional 60,350 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Advanced Disposal by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 112,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Advanced Disposal by 39.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 93,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 26,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Disposal by 85.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 13,182 shares in the last quarter.

Advanced Disposal Company Profile

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. It is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. The company also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

