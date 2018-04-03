Advanced Energy (AEIS) Trading Down 2%

Advanced Energy (NASDAQ:AEIS)’s share price fell 2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $60.06 and last traded at $61.74. 305,874 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 467,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.54.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AEIS. BidaskClub lowered shares of Advanced Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Advanced Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.25.

The company has a market cap of $2,536.58, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.31.

Advanced Energy (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $179.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.07 million. Advanced Energy had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 35.06%. Advanced Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Energy will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 518,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,965,000 after acquiring an additional 244,432 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 798,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,878,000 after acquiring an additional 225,700 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,187,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy by 381.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 133,170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,774,000 after acquiring an additional 105,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 392,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,502,000 after acquiring an additional 102,593 shares in the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Energy

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion and control products that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power systems, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

