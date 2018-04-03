Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of AMD have unperformed the industry it belongs to in the last one year. Recently, few reports suggested a decline in cryptocurrency mining demand which could be negatively impacting the GPU market. Per Moore, the impact of sluggish cryptocurrency demand is likely to have a bigger impact on AMD’s business. The company recently said its revenue exposure to the crypto market was in the mid-single digits last year, and Morgan Stanley’s latest note estimates that this exposure climbed to about 10% in the fourth quarter. Further, a highly leveraged balance sheet and stiff competition from the likes of NVIDIA remains a concern. Nonetheless, AMD is benefitting from the robust performance of its product portfolio comprising Ryzen CPU, EPYC and Radeon Vega GPUs. Moreover, strong adoption of EPYC server processors is a growth driver.”

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Vetr raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.28 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $11.52 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.62.

Shares of AMD stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.40. The stock had a trading volume of 33,834,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,798,477. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $15.65. The stock has a market cap of $9,739.77, a P/E ratio of 117.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $1,707,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,207,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,746,459.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $725,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 743,772 shares in the company, valued at $8,635,192.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,221,120 shares of company stock worth $14,659,153. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,535,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,784,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 84,045 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 138,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 145,009 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 415,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc is a global semiconductor company. The Company is engaged in offering x86 microprocessors, as standalone devices or as incorporated into an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete graphics processing units (GPUs) and professional graphics, and server and embedded processors and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

