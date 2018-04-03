Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.55 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) will report sales of $1.55 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings. Advanced Micro Devices reported sales of $984.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full year sales of $1.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.72 billion to $6.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.72 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.90 billion to $7.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Macquarie upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.29 to $10.47 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Vetr lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.85 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.62.

AMD traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $9.55. 54,853,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,165,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $15.65. The firm has a market cap of $9,739.77, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.38, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.86.

In related news, insider Mark D. Papermaster sold 173,630 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,450.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,331,579 shares in the company, valued at $16,085,474.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 46,875 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total value of $575,156.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,221,120 shares of company stock worth $14,659,153 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc is a global semiconductor company. The Company is engaged in offering x86 microprocessors, as standalone devices or as incorporated into an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete graphics processing units (GPUs) and professional graphics, and server and embedded processors and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

