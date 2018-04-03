Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund of Beneficial Interest (AGC) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund of Beneficial Interest (NYSE:AGC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, April 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th.

Shares of NYSE:AGC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,735. Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund of Beneficial Interest has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $6.49.

