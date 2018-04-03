Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Advent/Claymore Enhanced Growth & Income (NYSE:LCM) Stock Price

Headlines about Advent/Claymore Enhanced Growth & Income (NYSE:LCM) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Advent/Claymore Enhanced Growth & Income earned a daily sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the investment management company an impact score of 46.3601951962152 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

LCM stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.82. The stock had a trading volume of 13,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,136. Advent/Claymore Enhanced Growth & Income has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $8.90.

About Advent/Claymore Enhanced Growth & Income

Advent/Claymore Enhanced Growth & Income Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains from trading in securities, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests approximately 40% of its managed assets in a diversified portfolio of equity securities and convertible securities of the United States and non-United States issuers, and may invest up to 60% of its managed assets in non-convertible high-yield securities.

