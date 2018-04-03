VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OIH. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. UBP Investment Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $438,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA OIH opened at $23.30 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $31.54.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/advisor-group-inc-boosts-stake-in-vaneck-vectors-oil-services-etf-oih-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.