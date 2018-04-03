Kimco Realty Corp (KIM) Holdings Lifted by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 47.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,161 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orinda Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Kelman Lazarov Inc. purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.52.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $51,680.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 182,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,790,134.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KIM opened at $13.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6,126.56, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.50. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $13.69 and a twelve month high of $23.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $310.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.92 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 35.48% and a return on equity of 7.85%. Kimco Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 2nd. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 72.26%.

Kimco Realty announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 15th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

WARNING: “Kimco Realty Corp (KIM) Holdings Lifted by Advisor Group Inc.” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/advisor-group-inc-has-1-88-million-stake-in-kimco-realty-corp-kim-updated-updated.html.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corporation is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in the ownership, management, development and operation of open-air shopping centers, which are anchored generally by discount department stores, grocery stores or drugstores. As of June 30, 2017, the Company had interests in 510 shopping center properties, including 84 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA), located in 32 states, Puerto Rico and Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.