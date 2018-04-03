Advisor Group Inc. Increases Position in IndexIQ IQ ARB Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA)

Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IndexIQ IQ ARB Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 278.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of IndexIQ IQ ARB Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MNA. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IndexIQ IQ ARB Merger Arbitrage ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 295,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IndexIQ IQ ARB Merger Arbitrage ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 346,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,747,000 after buying an additional 27,070 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IndexIQ IQ ARB Merger Arbitrage ETF by 517.4% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Financial Partners Inc. now owns 125,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after buying an additional 104,956 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton raised its holdings in shares of IndexIQ IQ ARB Merger Arbitrage ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 317,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after buying an additional 35,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IndexIQ IQ ARB Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $466,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MNA opened at $30.66 on Tuesday. IndexIQ IQ ARB Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1-year low of $29.98 and a 1-year high of $31.92.

