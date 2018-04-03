Advisor Group Inc. Raises Position in First Trust Exchange Traded Fund VI (QINC)

Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange Traded Fund VI (NASDAQ:QINC) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. owned 2.36% of First Trust Exchange Traded Fund VI worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange Traded Fund VI by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:QINC opened at $23.95 on Tuesday. First Trust Exchange Traded Fund VI has a 52 week low of $23.11 and a 52 week high of $26.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1138 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 22nd.

