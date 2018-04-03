Orchid Island Capital (ORC) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,105 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Orchid Island Capital worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORC. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Edge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 28.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Orchid Island Capital stock opened at $7.32 on Tuesday. Orchid Island Capital has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $11.13. The company has a market capitalization of $391.10, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.31.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. analysts expect that Orchid Island Capital will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Orchid Island Capital declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback 4,520,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

