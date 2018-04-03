Adzcoin (ADZ) Price Down 13.9% Over Last Week

Adzcoin (CURRENCY:ADZ) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. Adzcoin has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $986.00 worth of Adzcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Adzcoin has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. One Adzcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0271 or 0.00000367 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Livecoin and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Adzcoin alerts:

Pura (PURA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00065919 BTC.

Arcade Token (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00038822 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000871 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Prime-XI (PXI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Pioneer Coin (PCOIN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Artex Coin (ATX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Adzcoin Coin Profile

Adzcoin (ADZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. Adzcoin’s total supply is 43,502,857 coins. Adzcoin’s official Twitter account is @adzbuzz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Adzcoin is adzcoin.org. Adzcoin’s official message board is forum.adzbuzz.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Adzcoin plans to replace traditional online advertisin with a decentralized blockchain based system that will empower website administators and allow users to support content they enjoy by chosing to view certain ads instead of blocking all of them. “

Adzcoin Coin Trading

Adzcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to purchase Adzcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adzcoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adzcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Adzcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adzcoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.