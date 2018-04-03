Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Position in Aecom (NYSE:ACM)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 234,137 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,242 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.15% of Aecom worth $8,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACM. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Aecom by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 779,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,678,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Aecom by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 234,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,635,000 after buying an additional 26,258 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aecom by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 326,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,114,000 after buying an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Aecom by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in Aecom by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 18,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Aecom news, Vice Chairman Daniel R. Tishman sold 15,000 shares of Aecom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $583,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,095 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,213.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 5,160 shares of Aecom stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $196,647.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,396.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,136 shares of company stock worth $1,517,467. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACM opened at $34.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,671.19, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.65. Aecom has a 52-week low of $30.15 and a 52-week high of $39.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. Aecom had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Aecom’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Aecom will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ACM shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Aecom in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Aecom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aecom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Aecom from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Aecom to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.73.

AECOM is engaged in designing, building, financing and operating infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. The Company’s segments include design and consulting services (DCS), construction services (CS) and management services (MS). Its DCS segment is engaged in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design services to commercial and government clients in major end markets, such as transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, water and government.

