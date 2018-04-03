Aegon (AEG) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about Aegon (NYSE:AEG) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Aegon earned a news impact score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.7642080741821 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Get Aegon alerts:

AEG traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.76. 1,247,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,599,788. The company has a market capitalization of $13,810.80, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Aegon has a 1-year low of $4.73 and a 1-year high of $7.03.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter. Aegon had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 7.24%. analysts forecast that Aegon will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1745 per share. This is an increase from Aegon’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.15. This represents a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 22nd. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.76%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.05.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/aegon-aeg-receiving-somewhat-positive-news-coverage-report-finds.html.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides life insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It offers life and protection products, such as traditional and universal life insurance products, as well as employer, endowment, term, and whole life insurance products; and supplemental health, accidental death and dismemberment insurance, critical illness, cancer treatment, credit/disability, income protection, travel, and long-term care insurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.