Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 13.92% and a negative return on equity of 23.69%.

NASDAQ AEHR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.27. 282,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,536. Aehr Test Systems has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $49.06, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 0.79.

AEHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st.

In other Aehr Test Systems news, insider Gayn Erickson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $50,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 369,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,348.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 55,888 shares of company stock worth $142,549 over the last quarter. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aehr Test Systems stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) by 45.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 493,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,816 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.59% of Aehr Test Systems worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems is engaged in the designing, manufacturing and marketing of advanced test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The Company manufactures and markets full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, die carriers and related accessories.

