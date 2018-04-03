AerCap (NYSE:AER) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.17

Headlines about AerCap (NYSE:AER) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. AerCap earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.2723755850638 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get AerCap alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on AER shares. Citigroup started coverage on AerCap in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo set a $62.00 price target on AerCap and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on AerCap from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.73.

AER stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 991,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,603. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. AerCap has a 1 year low of $42.35 and a 1 year high of $55.67. The firm has a market cap of $8,014.57, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.81.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 21.36%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. research analysts expect that AerCap will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

AerCap declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/aercap-aer-receives-news-sentiment-rating-of-0-17-updated-updated.html.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.