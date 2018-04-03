Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) Trading Down 2.1%

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) fell 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $50.00 and last traded at $52.55. 235,202 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 372,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.45.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AERI. ValuEngine raised shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2,142.49, a PE ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.17). equities analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AERI. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 65.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $276,000. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) Trading Down 2.1%” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/aerie-pharmaceuticals-aeri-trading-down-2-1.html.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with glaucoma and other diseases of the eye. The Company’s product candidates include Rhopressa (netarsudil ophthalmic solution) 0.02% (Rhopressa), and Roclatan (netarsudil/latanoprost ophthalmic solution) 0.02%/0.005% (Roclatan).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.