Aeron Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.93 Million (ARN)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 27th. Over the last seven days, Aeron has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aeron has a total market cap of $13.93 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeron token can now be purchased for $1.07 or 0.00014537 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Tidex, EtherDelta and Bit-Z.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aeron alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007311 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003142 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.34 or 0.00710046 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00014653 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013618 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00183039 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038245 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029332 BTC.

Aeron Token Profile

Aeron’s launch date was August 10th, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero. Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero. Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero.

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. “

Aeron Token Trading

Aeron can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bit-Z, Tidex, EtherDelta, HitBTC, Gate.io, Mercatox and Kuna. It is not presently possible to purchase Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Aeron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.