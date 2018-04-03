AES (NYSE:AES) Given New $13.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase

AES (NYSE:AES) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Monday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut AES from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AES from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks set a $14.00 price target on AES and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS assumed coverage on AES in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.50.

AES stock opened at $11.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. AES has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $12.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7,509.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.17.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 16.52% and a negative net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. research analysts predict that AES will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AES. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in AES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in shares of AES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, operates a diversified portfolio of electricity generation and distribution businesses. It is organized into six strategic business units (SBUs): the United States; Andes; Brazil; Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean (MCAC); Europe, and Asia.

