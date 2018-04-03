Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $5.33 Million Stake in Aflac (NYSE:AFL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY cut its position in Aflac (NYSE:AFL) by 67.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 126,703 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Aflac were worth $5,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in Aflac by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 97,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,519,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 172.1% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 515,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,299,000 after buying an additional 326,261 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 317,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,897,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $2,985,000. 68.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Daniel P. Amos sold 24,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.77, for a total transaction of $2,242,723.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles B. Knapp sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $437,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,165.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,631 shares of company stock worth $2,919,118 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AFL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Aflac from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Aflac to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.73.

NYSE AFL opened at $42.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $34,105.05, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95. Aflac has a 1-year low of $36.04 and a 1-year high of $45.88.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Aflac will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

