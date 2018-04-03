Agoras Tokens (AGRS) Price Tops $1.36

Agoras Tokens (CURRENCY:AGRS) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. In the last week, Agoras Tokens has traded flat against the dollar. Agoras Tokens has a market capitalization of $57.19 million and approximately $0.00 worth of Agoras Tokens was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Agoras Tokens token can now be purchased for about $1.36 or 0.00015832 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007284 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003128 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.58 or 0.00709887 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00014628 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013536 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00187177 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00039284 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00029700 BTC.

About Agoras Tokens

Agoras Tokens was first traded on February 9th, 2015. Agoras Tokens’ total supply is 41,987,989 tokens. Agoras Tokens’ official Twitter account is @TauChainOrg. The Reddit community for Agoras Tokens is /r/tauchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Agoras Tokens’ official website is www.idni.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tau is a programming language with blockchain built-ins. Its main feature is being consistently decidable (see tauchain.org). Agoras is an application over Tau-Chain, being first and foremost a smart currency offering predictable and verifiable contracts, and will offer several markets. The token issued on the OMNI layer is (54) is the official IDNIs Agoras Intermediate Token. “

Buying and Selling Agoras Tokens

Agoras Tokens can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is not possible to buy Agoras Tokens directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Agoras Tokens must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Agoras Tokens using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

