Aileron Therapeutics (ALRN) Announces Earnings Results

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.03), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRN opened at $7.77 on Tuesday. Aileron Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.38 and a one year high of $15.48.

In other news, major shareholder Apple Tree Partners Ii Lp sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aileron Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Aileron Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Aileron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc is a United States-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing a class of therapeutics called stapled peptides. It is also developing a pipeline of stapled peptide drugs across a range of therapeutic areas, including cancer, endocrine and metabolic diseases and inflammation.

