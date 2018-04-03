Aileron Therapeutics (ALRN) Earning Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News articles about Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) have trended somewhat negative this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Aileron Therapeutics earned a daily sentiment score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 47.8880083588642 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRN traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.51. 48,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,616. Aileron Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $15.48.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 2nd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03).

In related news, major shareholder Apple Tree Partners Ii Lp sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc is a United States-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing a class of therapeutics called stapled peptides. It is also developing a pipeline of stapled peptide drugs across a range of therapeutic areas, including cancer, endocrine and metabolic diseases and inflammation.

