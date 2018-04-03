Aileron Therapeutics (ALRN) Issues Earnings Results

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of ALRN stock opened at $7.77 on Tuesday. Aileron Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.38 and a 1 year high of $15.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aileron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aileron Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

In other news, major shareholder Apple Tree Partners Ii Lp sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Aileron Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc is a United States-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing a class of therapeutics called stapled peptides. It is also developing a pipeline of stapled peptide drugs across a range of therapeutic areas, including cancer, endocrine and metabolic diseases and inflammation.

