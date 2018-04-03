Aimmune Therapeutics (AIMT) Shares Down 2.3%

Shares of Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) were down 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.36 and last traded at $28.98. Approximately 363,374 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 998,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.65.

Several analysts have commented on AIMT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.22.

Get Aimmune Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1,801.29, a P/E ratio of -11.06 and a beta of -0.37.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.09). research analysts predict that Aimmune Therapeutics will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel C. Md Adelman sold 9,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $397,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn E. Falberg bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $960,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 58,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,976 and have sold 53,810 shares valued at $2,082,410. 17.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 7,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Aimmune Therapeutics (AIMT) Shares Down 2.3%” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/aimmune-therapeutics-aimt-shares-down-2-3.html.

About Aimmune Therapeutics

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

Receive News & Ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.