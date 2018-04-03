Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Air Lease (AL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Lease (NYSE:AL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, March 27th.

According to Zacks, “Air Lease Corporation is an aircraft leasing company principally engaged in purchasing commercial aircraft and leasing to airlines around the world. The Company provides leasing services in Asia, the Pacific Rim, Latin America, the Middle East and Eastern Europe. Air Lease Corporation is based in Los Angeles, California. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS reiterated a sell rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Air Lease from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Lease from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a hold rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Air Lease currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.05.

AL traded up $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 740,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,983. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,416.35, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Air Lease has a 1 year low of $34.42 and a 1 year high of $50.70.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. Air Lease had a net margin of 49.87% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $398.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Air Lease will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 10.96%.

In related news, insider Steven F. Udvar-Hazy sold 30,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $1,343,562.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 959,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,443,493.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kishore Korde sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $98,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,460.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,077 shares of company stock valued at $3,781,447 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in Air Lease by 45.1% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Air Lease by 312.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 25,377 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Air Lease by 177.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 20,851 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. 90.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Lease Corporation is an aircraft leasing company. The Company is principally engaged in purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, such as The Boeing Company (Boeing) and Airbus SAS. (Airbus), and leasing those aircraft to airlines across the world. Along with its leasing activities, the Company sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies and airlines.

