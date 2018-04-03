Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) in a report issued on Tuesday, March 27th. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on APD. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $181.00 price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.12.

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.28. The company had a trading volume of 883,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,257. The company has a market cap of $34,817.92, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Air Products & Chemicals has a 1-year low of $134.17 and a 1-year high of $175.17.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 33.51% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Air Products & Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3,369.6% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 6,110.0% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, electronics and performance materials, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including metals, glass, chemical processing, electronics, energy production and refining, food processing, metallurgical, medical, and general manufacturing.

